Marco Silva Calls For Unity and Belief in Everton Project After Indifferent Run of Form

Everton manager Marco Silva has stated that the club need to continue to believe in their current project if they are to achieve their goals - despite the club currently holding the same points tally as they did at the same stage last season.

Despite a positive start for the Portuguese at Goodison Park - with the club sitting sixth in the Premier League at the start of December - the Toffees are now in the bottom half after only picking up three wins since the turn of the year.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Hull City boss insists, however, that everyone at the club need to maintain belief in his project if they are to start to see positive results - although he did admit that a huge turnover of players had taken its toll.

Silva said to Sky Sports: "All of us, we know, not just in football but in life, that we cannot achieve important things without consistency. You cannot be a winner without maturity and consistency. It's one of those things that we are missing. We have to sort it out.

"Everton signed 12 or 13 players last season. This season we signed seven more. Twenty new players. Some of the players signed last season aren't here now. Twenty months and four coaches also. It's so many changes for one football club."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Silva has also suggested that the huge contrast in playing style has not worked in his favour, with former England manager favouring a more direct approach during his short spell on Merseyside.

He added: "If you play direct and go for second balls, you have one idea. I am not saying it's better or not, but it's a completely different idea. For our players, everything is different from what they did last season. Our idea is not one of the easiest ideas. Everything is different about the defensive process and the offensive process."





"I am not asking for time, because in football you never get time. But if the players believe, and the feedback from the players is good, and the club believes, if everyone is together, I don't doubt we can reach the level that we want. The most important thing is that the players believe that our way can make us stronger. If they believe we will achieve that."

Silva has urged his side to show the fans what the future could look like at Goodison Park on Sunday, with the club taking on Chelsea in a crucial Premier League match, with Silva looking for a vital win to build confidence amongst his squad.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"We need to have this taste of winning a big game at Goodison. I understand that these are the games that can galvanise everyone. It will give the feeling to our fans but we have to show it for ourselves. We have to prove to ourselves what we can be."