Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Refuses to Rule Out Man Utd Move for Real Madrid Star as Exit Rumours Swirl

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out a potential move to bring long-term target Gareth Bale to Manchester United in the summer.

The Real Madrid forward has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu this term, though the impact of Zinedine Zidane's recent return as head coach on Bale's situation remains to be seen.

The Welshman's future was cast into doubt under previous boss Santiago Solari, whilst Manchester United have long been linked with a move to bring the former Tottenham star back to the Premier League. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Solskjaer said: "I can't really comment on Gareth Bale or specific players.

"Because they're property of other players but we should look for quality players, definitely, and players who could improve us as a team. There's so many factors you need to think about when you sign players.

"It's easy when you're in the media or when you're a supporter, you can think short-term. We've got to think about the longevity as well, who's going to fit in personality-wise. So there's so many things that we need to think about."

Since starring in Real Madrid's Champions League triumph last season with two goals in the 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the final, Bale has struggled to produce his best form consistently this term.


The 29-year-old has scored just seven goals in 21 La Liga appearances, and 13 in total from 34 games in all competitions.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proven his ability to get the best out of struggling stars at United, having overseen the rejuvenation of Romelu Lukaku and rebooted the developments of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford since taking over at Old Trafford.

The former United forward could have a similarly successful influence on Bale's faltering career should the Welshman complete a return to the Premier League, though Zidane's return to Madrid could yet turn things around for the attacking star in the Spanish capital.

