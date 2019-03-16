Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Tenure Will Only Be a Success if He Wins the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has claimed he has to win the Champions League at Manchester City if he is to be regarded as a success at the club.

Having already won the Carabao Cup back in February, City are on course to complete a mesmerising quadruple this season.

They currently hold a one point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining and find themselves in the semi-final of the FA Cup, and quarter-final of the Champions League.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Champions League is the one trophy which has eluded City in recent seasons although their manager Guardiola has already won the competition twice with his former club Barcelona, and the club will be hoping he can use his experience to help City win the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

The fans aren't the only ones desperate for City to win Europe's biggest prize, with Guardiola telling ESPN that he will be judged at City on whether or not he can win the Champions League. He said: "I was judged in Munich like that, and I will be judged here.



"They said in Munich I would be judged for not getting to finals. My standards are high, but the players, the club, the fans, if we are consistent, and humble doing what we do. I have to accept we won a lot in the past and people believe it's normal, it's not normal.

"Just qualifying for the Champions League is incredible success. There are six teams through in Europe. Two of them will not be in the Champions League [next season], just being there is a success, through the group a success."



LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Despite winning three Bundesliga title in three seasons with Bayern he was unable to lead them to a Champions League triumph, which he sees as a failure - therefore he'll certainly be hoping he can replicate his achievements with Barcelona this time around.

