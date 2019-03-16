Sergio Aguero Heroics the Latest in Long Line of Oustanding FA Cup Displays for Manchester City

March 16, 2019

Despite suffering a huge scare, Manchester City kept their hopes of the quadruple alive as they came from two goals down to beat Swansea 3-2 in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

Goals from Matt Grimes and former City player Bersant Celina gave the Swans a 2-0 lead heading into the break, but after Bernardo Silva got a goal back for the visitors with 20 minutes remaining, an own goal by Swansea 'keeper Kristoffer Nordveldt and a late Sergio Aguero penalty was enough to see City into the semi finals of the competition.

It was yet another goal for the Argentine, whose impressive goalscoring record across all competitions continues to grow from strength to strength.


There is one competition that he appears to love quite a lot - the FA Cup. Stats provided by Opta show just how good he is in the prestigious cup competition - with Aguero now having been involved in 22 goals in 20 FA Cup appearances for Manchester City (18 goals, 4 assists).


The striker has now scored 26 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign and with City still in both the FA Cup and the Champions League, as well as holding a one point lead at the top of the Premier League table, there will be plenty of opportunities for Aguero to add to that tally.

He'll certainly be hoping to do so when City travel to face Fulham next in the Premier League, as Pep Guardiola's men look to maintain their lead at the top of the league with just eight games left to play.

