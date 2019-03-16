Tottenham Favourite Reveals Details of Conversation With Gareth Bale Amid Ongoing Exit Rumours

Former Tottenham midfielder Gus Poyet has opened up on the recent chat he had with Gareth Bale amid rumours of a return to the Premier League.

The re-instalment of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid has led to fresh speculation that the 29-year-old could leave the Spanish capital - with the pair having endured somewhat of a love-hate relationship during the Frenchman's previous Santiago Bernabeu tenure.

The Welshman is reportedly being chased by a number of English teams and Poyet has revealed the details of a recent conversation the pair had, claiming that Bale remains happy to stay where he is.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

Whilst speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate programme, the Uruguayan said: "Yes, [I spoke to him]. I saw he was happy. I asked him 'how are you?' because of all this. He said he's so happy there.

"He has three kids. The weather was unbelievable. Playing for Real Madrid in that weather with his family in Madrid... I cannot see him leaving except if, of course, the manager tells him."

Bale has scored 101 goals during his time with the club - but has only started 145 matches, with a fair chunk of his career in Spain spent on the substitutes bench, as well as being out injured.

However, recent unrest among the fans due to Madrid's poor form resulted in the winger being booed off the pitch, adding further fuel to the transfer speculation fire.

Poyet added: "I saw a good, happy Gareth Bale, even if there has been some problems on the pitch."

It didn't go perfectly last time, will it be any different? https://t.co/fDPqC2S2y5 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 13, 2019

Zidane, meanwhile, will undoubtedly have a large war chest of money to play with in the summer and the La Liga heavyweights are said to be targeting Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as the club identify a number of high profile targets.