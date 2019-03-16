Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Survive FA Cup Scare to Scrape Past Swansea

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

What a day it has been.

Wales absolutely ran riot against Ireland to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam triumph, England capitulated in the most spectacular to style to blow a 31-0 lead against Scotland at Twickenham and...

..and West Ham conceded three (yes, THREE) against a Huddersfield team who before today have been allergic to scoring goals in any way, shape or form. Oh and Mike Dean had a nightmare. Apparently.

But if that wasn't enough to ruffle your feathers and warm those spring cockles, their was one final bag of fun on the ultimate day of banter. Enter, Manchester City. Quadruple chasing Manchester City that is.

Because this evening, in their FA Cup clash with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, City decided to abandon their modus operandi of blowing everybody out of sight - by stumbling over the line against their struggling Championship opponents.

It was pretty comical - but you had a funny feeling they would get the job done, somehow. Here's how it went down through the eyes of wonderful Twitter.

Chucking it with rain? No problem. City were positive before kick off..

But after half an hour, things had gone a bit south for City.....with Guardiola's boys finding themselves 2-0 down.

Half-time reflections weren't particularly favourable. But with City, you never say never - and their was optimism that things would be turned around with a couple of changes..

25 minutes into the second half, they found their route back into the game through Bernardo Silva - and then, as ever, it was time for VAR to take centre stage.

Except this time, VAR wasn't in use. For reasons.....completely unknown. And you know the inevitable happened..

Then, with the scores level after Sergio Aguero netted the resulting penalty off the legs of the unfortunate Kristoffer Nortveidt, the 'keeper made a miraculous double save..

It would end in heartbreak for the hosts though, as City wrapped up the tie with a couple of minutes to go - with that man Aguero grabbing the all important goal.

Naturally, Aguero was offside for the third goal. But hey, what does that matter right? At least this man is happy..

Job done and the quadruple dream goes on..

