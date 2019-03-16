Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Survive FA Cup Scare to Scrape Past Swansea

What a day it has been.

Wales absolutely ran riot against Ireland to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam triumph, England capitulated in the most spectacular to style to blow a 31-0 lead against Scotland at Twickenham and...

..and West Ham conceded three (yes, THREE) against a Huddersfield team who before today have been allergic to scoring goals in any way, shape or form. Oh and Mike Dean had a nightmare. Apparently.

But if that wasn't enough to ruffle your feathers and warm those spring cockles, their was one final bag of fun on the ultimate day of banter. Enter, Manchester City. Quadruple chasing Manchester City that is.

Because this evening, in their FA Cup clash with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, City decided to abandon their modus operandi of blowing everybody out of sight - by stumbling over the line against their struggling Championship opponents.

It was pretty comical - but you had a funny feeling they would get the job done, somehow. Here's how it went down through the eyes of wonderful Twitter.

Chucking it with rain? No problem. City were positive before kick off..

But after half an hour, things had gone a bit south for City.....with Guardiola's boys finding themselves 2-0 down.

Tuesday: Manchester City 7-0 Schalke



Saturday: Swansea City 2-0 Manchester City (29’) pic.twitter.com/PoBPvy43k0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 16, 2019

WHAT. A. GOAL!!!!!!!!!!



Swansea lead 2-0!!!!!!!!! — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 16, 2019

Scotland are level after trailing by 31 points.



Swansea are leading Man City by two goals to nil.



If Theresa May applies some common sense to Brexit we'll know this was all a dream. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 16, 2019

Opponents need to attack City. They have weaknesses and Swansea are exposing them. Sad teams in the league won't do that — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) March 16, 2019

Beating Swansea isn’t for everyone 👀 pic.twitter.com/65Gx1fI2Z8 — Will (@will_avfc) March 16, 2019

Half-time reflections weren't particularly favourable. But with City, you never say never - and their was optimism that things would be turned around with a couple of changes..

Dreadful, complacent and casual first half from us. Mahrez pants again but Dave Silva, Jesus, Walker, Delph, Gundogan and Laporte equally poor. Pep needs to put a rocket up them at half time & bring on Sergio, Zinchenko and Raheem or this game has gone #swansvcity — Maurice Kilbride (@MauriceKilbride) March 16, 2019

Man City will win this, but goes to show how tough they will find it to win all four trophies. Some freak performances guaranteed between now and June. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 16, 2019

25 minutes into the second half, they found their route back into the game through Bernardo Silva - and then, as ever, it was time for VAR to take centre stage.

Except this time, VAR wasn't in use. For reasons.....completely unknown. And you know the inevitable happened..

City having to cheat against Swansea 😂 pathetic #swansvcity — chocolate dipped lesbians (@spatulafight) March 16, 2019

Sterling diving to win Man City a penalty against Swansea. What a complete embarrassment of a club. The ref couldn’t be more biased if he tried. — Craig Fisher (@1CraigFisher) March 16, 2019

Two dodgy decisions, lucky Man City and Sterling should be banned for the dive retrospectively — monkeyman 👣 (@theexiledsaint) March 16, 2019

This Man City vs Swansea game is why I am reluctant to watch football anymore. Players (Sterling) just cheat to get it their own way and these bs decisions always fall in favour of the top 6 teams, no matter who they play. Similar with the clear offside in Agueros goal... — Morgz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Morgz5631) March 16, 2019

Please improve the quality of referring.!!! And where is VAR??? Shocking..feel sorry for Swansea — DN09 (@DebarjunNandi) March 16, 2019

Why is there going to be VAR at Wolves and there was no VAR here? Fixing games, FA? — Marvin Martínez (@MMartinezG004) March 16, 2019

Disgusting win by @ManCity . If the FA can't have VAR in all the venues, then they should scrap it. How can they not have VAR in the quarterfinals of the fa cup? #shots on #FACup — Kingeshiet (@kingeshiet) March 16, 2019

Then, with the scores level after Sergio Aguero netted the resulting penalty off the legs of the unfortunate Kristoffer Nortveidt, the 'keeper made a miraculous double save..

Nortfeldt amazing saves again ! — you (@qy__________) March 16, 2019

OH MY GOD! Stunning saves from the Swansea keeper. How did that stay out? pic.twitter.com/Vg19ZDXom2 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 16, 2019

Swansea brilliant effort. Absolute respect and the goalkeeper was world class today. Hard luck. We are going through this time. #SWAMCI — Gaurav Sobti (@sobti1234) March 16, 2019

It would end in heartbreak for the hosts though, as City wrapped up the tie with a couple of minutes to go - with that man Aguero grabbing the all important goal.

Aguero is the best striker in the world. — Luke 🇧🇼 (@southcitizen284) March 16, 2019

#Aguero 🔥🔥🔥 #Pep 👏👏👍



63': Swansea 2-0 Man City



64': Sergio Aguero comes on



69': Sergio Aguero assists Bernardo



78': Sergio Aguero forces the OG by Nordfeldt



88': Sergio Aguero puts Man City 3-2 up💪💪 https://t.co/ri4bwaUcET — Nebin Isac (@nebinisac) March 16, 2019

Aguero is just too good 🤩 — 🅱️isco® 🐐 (@TrvpicalNuggz) March 16, 2019

I love Aguero.

I’d love him even more if he played for Arsenal.

But I still love him.

What a player. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2019

Naturally, Aguero was offside for the third goal. But hey, what does that matter right? At least this man is happy..

🤔 A questionable penalty

👀 Aguero offside for his goal



🔵 No VAR no problem for City pic.twitter.com/qdcD2Wx6KZ — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 16, 2019

Job done and the quadruple dream goes on..