Wolverhampton hosts Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is scheduled for the odd time of 3:55 p.m. ET.

Manchester United enters Saturday's FA Cup match with sporadic form. After upsetting PSG in the Champions League, United meekly lost to Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad two points adrift of fourth place. United advanced to this stage after defeating Chelsea 2-0.

Wolverhampton currently sits seventh in the Premier League table, an excellent result for the West Midlands side. Wolverhampton advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals after defeating Bristol City 1-0 in the round of 16. In its last match, Wolverhampton drew Chelsea 1-1 after leading for most of the contest.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.