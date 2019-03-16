Here's how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup quaterfinals on Saturday, March 16.
Wolverhampton hosts Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is scheduled for the odd time of 3:55 p.m. ET.
Manchester United enters Saturday's FA Cup match with sporadic form. After upsetting PSG in the Champions League, United meekly lost to Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad two points adrift of fourth place. United advanced to this stage after defeating Chelsea 2-0.
Wolverhampton currently sits seventh in the Premier League table, an excellent result for the West Midlands side. Wolverhampton advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals after defeating Bristol City 1-0 in the round of 16. In its last match, Wolverhampton drew Chelsea 1-1 after leading for most of the contest.
Here's how to watch Saturday's match:
Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.