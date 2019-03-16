How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup quaterfinals on Saturday, March 16.

March 16, 2019

Wolverhampton hosts Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is scheduled for the odd time of 3:55 p.m. ET.

Manchester United enters Saturday's FA Cup match with sporadic form. After upsetting PSG in the Champions League, United meekly lost to Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad two points adrift of fourth place. United advanced to this stage after defeating Chelsea 2-0. 

Wolverhampton currently sits seventh in the Premier League table, an excellent result for the West Midlands side. Wolverhampton advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals after defeating Bristol City 1-0 in the round of 16. In its last match, Wolverhampton drew Chelsea 1-1 after leading for most of the contest.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message