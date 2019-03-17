Arsenal Consider Offering Crystal Palace 2 Players in Exchange for £40m-Rated Aaron Wan Bissaka

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Arsenal are considering putting Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Reiss Nelson up for part exchange in a bid to convince Crystal Palace to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka for less than their £40m asking price.

Wan-Bissaka is on the radar of many teams across Europe as he has had a stellar Premier League campaign thus far. Palace are seeking the substantial fee for their former academy star as he boats the pace and defensive ability desired in a top modern full back, while several big clubs across Europe are interested.

The 21-year-old defender has registered three assists in all competitions this season and has regularly shut down some of the Premier League's most dangerous attackers.

With Wan-Bissaka being scouted by many of Europe's biggest clubs, Arsenal have emerged as the team willing to give the most to secure the England Under-21's signature. 

According to The Sun, Financial limitations may force the club to sell players rather than meet the asking price that Palace have put on Wan-Bissaka.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The report states the Gunners will try and offer on-loan forward Nelson and fringe player Maitland-Niles in an attempt to convince Palace to bring down their huge asking price and sell the young defender. The club have their own budget problems and will attempt to use these players to help finance the deal.

Arsenal recently sent top scout Brian McDermott to observe the 21-year-old's progress and he was impressed with what he saw.

