Arsene Wenger Backs Unai Emery to Guide Arsenal to Europa League Victory Over Napoli

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is confident current Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be able to guide the Gunners to victory over Napoli in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

After a challenging start to the season, Emery has helped steer Arsenal back into competition for a top-four finish in the Premier League, and their impressive form also saw them record a 3-0 victory over Rennes in the last round of the Europa League, earning them a date with Carlo Ancelotti's side in April.

Speaking to Il Mattino, Wenger admitted that Napoli will be a tough test for Arsenal, but claimed that Emery knows how to set his team up to win.

He said: “I will be an Arsenal fan on the night of game against Napoli, just as I have been during all their matches this season.

“Emery doesn’t need any advice from me. I am a huge fan of Carlo Ancelotti, he’s one of the greatest technicians of all time, a true master in the way he works with his teams.

“But Arsenal are a great team and for Napoli it will be a very difficult task to knock them out.”

This season, Arsenal have reestablished themselves as serious contenders for Champions League qualification, after several seasons of failing to pressure the top four under Wenger. The Gunners have picked up 12 points against top-six sides this season, which is twice as many as they managed last season.

Defender Laurent Koscielny admitted that the team's tactics have improved this season, revealing that Emery has proven his willingness to adapt his preferred style in order to guide the team to victory.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have formed an impressive partnership in attack, combining for 29 goals to help Arsenal to fourth in the Premier League. They are just one point behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Manchester United and Chelsea are only two and three points behind respectively.

Winning the Europa League would guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League, but Emery will certainly be keen to secure a top-four finish in the league and relieve the pressure on the side in Europe.