Barcelona Prepared to Sell Philippe Coutinho Unless He Dramatically Improves His Form

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season, barring a dramatic improvement in his form by the end of the season.

After leaving Liverpool in a huge deal worth £142m deal last January, Coutinho has struggled greatly for form. He has just nine goals from 40 appearances, enduring a five-month La Liga drought, and many fans have resorted to booing the Brazilian during games.

Barcelona have persisted with Coutinho but, according to Marca, they are prepared to part ways with the winger in the summer, even if he does improve.

An injury to Ousmane Dembele will give Coutinho plenty of chances to impress over the next month, and Marca state that Barcelona are desperate to see the 26-year-old improve, even if that is to simply increase his transfer value.

The Blaugrana still retain some hope that he will be able to establish himself as a first-team star at the Camp Nou, but patience is wearing thin with the Brazilian and, if he does not perform to their high standards, he will be sold at the end of the season.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Coutinho in recent weeks, but they will not pay anything close to £142m for a player who has looked utterly bereft of confidence this year.

However, a string of impressive performances between now and the end of the season would certainly increase his value, and Barcelona would need to see a real improvement from Coutinho if they are to avoid making a sizeable loss on the winger.

Philippe Coutinho,Sergi Roberto,Lionel Messi

Marca state that his departure 'would not be traumatic' for Barcelona, who can still rely on the likes of Dembele and Malcom to line up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Selling Coutinho would also raise a considerable amount of transfer funds which could be reinvested in the playing squad. The likes of Paulo Dybala and Christian Eriksen have been linked with moves to the Camp Nou, and Barcelona could certainly look to sign another high-profile replacement for Coutinho.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message