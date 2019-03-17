Chelsea Set to Insist on Keeping Callum Hudson-Odoi if Eden Hazard Joins Real Madrid

Chelsea are set to insist on keeping Callum Hudson-Odoi at the club if Eden Hazard completes his move to Real Madrid in the summer, according to the Sun.

The Blues fought off multiple bids from Bayern Munich in the January window to keep the 18-year-old England Under-21 star in west London. But in spite of the failed move in January, it is believed that Hudson-Odoi still has his heart set on a move to the Allianz Arena in the summer - given Jadon Sancho's example of success in Germany.

5-0 win vs Dynamo Kiev, good to get another goal and an assist, solid team performance💥⚽️👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/BI6d0xSeVO — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 14, 2019

Hudson-Odoi has racked up five goals and four assists in 18 appearances for the first-team this season, which has kept Bayern and PSG interested in the youngster, but Chelsea - even while not giving him as much first team action as he'd like - see the player as a big part of their future.

Additionally, it is unlikely that Chelsea would get rid of two important attacking players with a transfer ban on the horizon.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hazard's exit looks more likely. The transfer saga between the player and Real Madrid has been going on for years now and with Zinedine Zidane back in charge of the club, and Hazard out of contract in just over a year's time, Chelsea may have to cash in on the Belgian star.

When Real announced the return of Zidane at the helm, reports surfaced that the Madrid club were going to start their bidding at around £70m. It is believed that Chelsea will accept no less than £100m for their star man though, and if a deal is struck Hudson-Odoi would be insisted to stay.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

If the Blues cannot get their transfer ban delayed and are not able to sign players until next summer, Hudson-Odoi will be expected to get many more minutes than he has received this campaign. With contract negotiations stalled between the club and the teenager, more time on the pitch may just keep Hudson-Odoi happy to be around for the long run.

Chelsea continue their fight for a top-four Premier League finish as they travel to take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday night.