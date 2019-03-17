Gareth Southgate Reveals England's Summer Plans for Jadon Sancho Ahead of Nations League Finals

March 17, 2019

Gareth Southgate has already informed highly-rated Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho that he will be part of the England squad for the Nations League finals.

Sancho has been given a price tag of £100m by the Bundesliga outfit after continuing his meteoric rise as one of the brightest young properties in European football this term, with Manchester United among the clubs said to be circling ahead of a potential big-money summer move.

The 18-year-old's international career has gathered similarly electric pace and, as reported by the Mirror, Gareth Southgate has already revealed that Sancho will not be a part of the England Under-21 setup for this summer's European Championship in Italy. 

Instead, the forward will travel with the senior squad. Southgate said of Sancho: "It's unlikely that Jadon will be going with the U21s [whose tournament is in the second half of June]. He has already had a really good experience this year, in terms of Champions League football and the Bundesliga.

"He is going for the title - and I think he's pushing for a place in our starting team, even though the level of the attacking position is really high.

"So I don't see him going to the U21s. It's not that he's too 'big' to play in the U21s. I don't want him to think that, for sure. 

"But if you look in the attacking areas at Ryan Sessegnon, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Tammy Abraham, Ademola Lookman, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reiss Nelson, there are a lot of players that can get really good, high-level, quality experience [with the U21s] this summer."

England head to the Iberian peninsula to take part in the Nations League finals, in which Southgate's side will face the Netherlands on 6 June, before taking on either Portugal or Switzerland in the final.

