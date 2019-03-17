Jurgen Klopp Hoping for Long Liverpool Stay & Will Reject Advances From Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he will not leave Anfield to manage Bayern Munich, despite legendary German Franz Beckenbauer claiming he would be a good fit for the Bundesliga giants.

Beckenbauer claimed that Klopp had revolutionised German football during his time with Borussia Dortmund, adding that he would like to see Klopp take control at the Allianz Arena.

However, when asked about Beckenbauer's comments, Klopp insisted that he is enjoying life at Liverpool far too much to consider leaving. He is quoted by The Guardian as saying: “There is no bigger legend in Germany than Franz Beckenbauer, it feels great he speaks positively about me. It is just like the king with his sword calling a man ‘sir’.





“If he thinks that, it is a compliment to Liverpool. Bayern have done everything right in the last ten or 15 years without making many mistakes but I feel I am a good fit where I am. I love it here, there are lots of opportunities to develop an already really good team.

"I have enough confidence to say I am the right manager for Liverpool at the moment, though in football we all constantly have to prove ourselves.

“So far it has worked out and hopefully it will last a lot longer. That would be cool, because I hope that in 50 or 60 years I can be remembered without referring to managing many different clubs. I am happy with the clubs I have had.”

Under Klopp, Liverpool have reestablished themselves as one of Europe's elite sides, and the Reds are currently on the hunt for both Champions League and Premier League glory.

In the league, Liverpool had been ahead of rivals Manchester City, but a poor run of form from Klopp's side has seen them surrender first place to the Citizens. When asked about their struggles, Klopp added: “Teams are showing us more respect and we have to get used to it.

“There’s nothing good without something bad but we have adapted well. We are much more calm in difficult situations but still creative.





“How Bayern played at Anfield when they came here was obviously a big sign of respect and the same is true of Manchester City. The better you get the more respect you get, that’s how a team develops, but we respect all the other teams as well, including [Sunday's opponents] Fulham."