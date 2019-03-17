Lucien Favre Hits Out at 'Scandalous' Handball Decision Despite Dortmund's Late Win at Hertha

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre claimed his side were 'fully deserving' of their dramatic 3-2 win over Hertha BSC to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

BVB made it hard work for themselves at the Olympiastadion, as they twice responded to going a goal behind in a game that appeared set to end in a draw, before Marco Reus netted for the visitors in added time to secure a vital win for Die Schwarzgelben.

Speaking after the game, Favre was delighted to have left Berlin with all three points, having viewed the game against Hertha BSC as must-win.

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "You can't dominate a team for 90 minutes. Hertha also had two or three big chances following counter-attacks. The first half was difficult but not bad. We didn't control the match in the opening half.

"The second period was much better. The victory was ultimately deserved. There were so many good opportunities. It's difficult to score a goal with your first touch like our winner. Beforehand we had opportunities that were easier to convert.

"What's important is to win. We can always score goals. It would be good if we hadn't conceded the two goals. We absolutely wanted to win as we knew we had to get three points today. Berlin have a good team and it's not easy to play against them."

On the penalty decision in Hertha's favour in the first half - the ball striking Julian Weigl's arm despite him trying to protect his face - Favre had some choice words: “This is stupid, stupid, stupid, who invented this rule?





"It’s a shame for me, as a footballer you can not accept that. This is scandalous. These people have no idea about football.”

Dortmund managed to win nevertheless, and the result means Bayern Munich can only go ahead of them on goal difference heading into the international break, providing they beat Mainz on Sunday, as Die Roten look to bounce back following their Champions League elimination in midweek to Liverpool.

Despite scoring the game's winner in the second minute of added time, Reus acknowledged that recent performances by Dortmund haven't been up to standard, having won just two of their last nine games in all competitions prior to the Hertha BSC fixture, although hopes the win can provide the team with 'more self-confidence' to aid their title challenge.

Reus added: "We know it's not currently flowing like it was in the first half-season. We're having to work very hard to create chances and that is costing us energy, so we look laboured in the final third.

"But winning like that in the 93rd minute gives us more self-confidence. It shows we have a strong mentality and spirit; we can build on that."