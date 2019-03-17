Milan Hesitant to Pursue £60m-Rated Richarlison as Everton Increase Asking Price

Milan are reportedly prepared to pull out of their pursuit of Everton forward Richarlison after the Toffees raised their asking price for the Brazilian international to around £60m.

The Serie A side have been linked with Richarlison since his days with Brazilian side Fluminense, and they remain keen on the 21-year-old following his two impressive years in the Premier League.

Everton are incredibly reluctant to part ways with their star forward and, according to Calciomercato, have set an asking price of between £55m and £60m in an attempt to fend off interest from Milan.

Since moving to Goodison Park last summer, Richarlison has made his debut for the Brazil national team, racking up three goals and one assist in six outings. His emergence as an international star is said to be a primary reason for Everton raising their demands.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Richarlison's agent has reportedly met with Everton officials to discuss the possibility of a move, but was told that the club has no intention of letting Richarlison leave this summer, unless they receive an offer which is too good to refuse.

Any potential move for the Brazilian looks to be incredibly complicated, and Milan are not looking to involve themselves in any tough negotiations, meaning they could now bring an end to their pursuit of the winger.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Richarlison enjoyed a fast start to life in England, racking up five goals and four assists in his first 17 Premier League games with Watford. However, he failed to make a similar impact over the second half of the season, but that did not stop Marco Silva from securing a £35m move to bring Richarlison with him to Everton last summer.

This season, he has improved on his previous tally, managing 12 goals and two assists in 31 appearances to date. His goals have helped Everton to 13th in the league table, with just Gylfi Sigurdsson ahead of him in the club's scoring charts.