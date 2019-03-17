Millwall 2-2 Brighton (4-5 Pens): Seagulls Fight Back to Beat Lions on Penalties in FA Cup Cracker

Brighton & Hove Albion fought back from two goals down to beat Millwall on penalties in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon.

After a turgid first half, Millwall found the breakthrough midway through the second as the hosts took the lead at a corner, when defender Alex Pearce ghosted in at the back post to power home a header.

The Lions went two up in the 78th minute, as Jed Wallace nipped his way past two defenders on the right wing, before picking out Aiden O'Brien in the penalty area, who fired home a clinical finish. Jürgen Locadia then pulled the scores level with a fine finish, before Solly March's free-kick took the game to extra time.

Deep into extra time, Shane Ferguson was sent off for a stamp on Lewis Dunk. Neither side was able to find a winning goal, and the game went to penalties.





Glenn Murray hit the bar for Brighton first up, before Shaun Williams slotted home to put his side ahead in the shootout. Locadia then put his side level, but Ryan Tunnicliffe put Lions back in-front with a ruthless spot kick. March levelled it up, before Ryan Leonard saw his side regain the lead.

Davy Pröpper once again made it all square, but Mahlon Romeo's strike was superbly stopped by Matthew Ryan. Dale Stephen's stepped up for the Seagulls and gave his side the advantage, but Steve Morison also scored to take it to sudden death. Lewis Dunk tucked home from twelve yards, but Jake Cooper blazed it over the bar to see his side crash out the cup





Here's how the crazy afternoon of cup football unfolded...