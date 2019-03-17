Tottenham Confirm Date of First Premier League Home Fixture at New Stadium

Tottenham have revealed that they will play their first Premier League fixture in their brand new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April.

The north London outfit were initially scheduled to move into their new stadium at the start of the season, but a number of issues encountered during the final stages of construction have pushed the opening date further and further into 2018/19.

We can confirm that the first @premierleague match in our new stadium will be against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April.#SpursNewStadium ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 17, 2019

A statement from Tottenham's official website has now confirmed that the first match at the new stadium will take place at the start of April. The club also added that the second fixture will be against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

"Following Brighton's victory against Millwall in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this afternoon, we can confirm that the first Premier League match in our new stadium will be against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April (kick-off time TBC).

"This will be followed on Tuesday 9 April by the first leg of our UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, kick-off 8pm. We shall now play Brighton in the Premier League at the new stadium on either Tuesday 23 or Wednesday 24 April.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We shall announce further ticketing and event details tomorrow."





According to talkSPORT, Spurs’ new stadium will host a first test event on March 24 – an Under-18s match against Southampton at 3pm, with the capacity reduced to just 30,000.

Six days later on March 30, around 45,000 people will be allowed to enter the new 62,062-seater stadium for a Legends match, kicking off at 5:30pm.