Tottenham Confirm Date of First Premier League Home Fixture at New Stadium

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Tottenham have revealed that they will play their first Premier League fixture in their brand new stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April.

The north London outfit were initially scheduled to move into their new stadium at the start of the season, but a number of issues encountered during the final stages of construction have pushed the opening date further and further into 2018/19.

A statement from Tottenham's official website has now confirmed that the first match at the new stadium will take place at the start of April. The club also added that the second fixture will be against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

"Following Brighton's victory against Millwall in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this afternoon, we can confirm that the first Premier League match in our new stadium will be against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April (kick-off time TBC).

"This will be followed on Tuesday 9 April by the first leg of our UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, kick-off 8pm. We shall now play Brighton in the Premier League at the new stadium on either Tuesday 23 or Wednesday 24 April.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We shall announce further ticketing and event details tomorrow."


According to talkSPORT, Spurs’ new stadium will host a first test event on March 24 – an Under-18s match against Southampton at 3pm, with the capacity reduced to just 30,000.

Six days later on March 30, around 45,000 people will be allowed to enter the new 62,062-seater stadium for a Legends match, kicking off at 5:30pm.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message