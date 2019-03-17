Tottenham's New Asking Price for Real Madrid Target Christian Eriksen Revealed in Fresh Report

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are set to demand a world transfer record-breaking £200m for their star playmaker Christian Eriksen in the summer, should Real Madrid reignite their interest in the dynamic midfielder.

Now Zinedine Zidane is back at the helm, Los Blancos look set to embark on an aggressive spending spree in the summer, as they look to rebuild their reputation. As well as Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester United's David de Gea, Eriksen is also believed to be on their star-studded wish list.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the Daily StarSpurs have given up all hope of keeping the tenacious Dane at the club - his contract expires in little over a year - and be forced to sell him this summer so as not to lose him for nothing the following season. However, the report claims the north Londoners won't let him leave on the cheap, and will demand £200m for his services.

Of course, there's no saying that Real Madrid will accept this offer. After all, due to Financial Fairplay regulations, there's only so much money they can spend without running the risk of sanctions, and blowing £200m on one player does seem a little extravagant - especially as they'll be looking to strengthen in more than one area.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Furthermore, Hazard is still believed to be their top target, and signing both players - a move that could cost them in excess of £300m in total - does seem a little unlikely.

However, the report does suggest Barcelona are waiting in the wings, and would be highly interested in signing Eriksen should the opportunity arise.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho has claimed he signed for Spurs four years ago, before the deal fell through. 


The player said he was just one minute away from being a Tottenham player, but the move was cancelled after a paperwork delay saw the proposed transfer agreement occur just one minute after the deadline.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message