Twitter Reacts as Virgil van Dijk & Alisson Nearly Cost Liverpool the Win at Fulham

Oh dear. Virgil van Dijk and Alisson may be part of one of Europe's fiercest defences, but that does not make them immune to errors, and we saw that at Craven Cottage against Fulham.

With Liverpool 1-0 up thanks to a Sadio Mane goal, James Milner's poor pass was desperately headed back towards Alisson by Van Dijk, but the two simply were not on the same wavelength. They looked like rabbits caught in headlights, allowing Ryan Babel to steal in and score the easiest goal of his career to date.

Fortunately for the Reds, it did not prove to be fatal, as James Milner stepped up to net a late penalty to keep Liverpool in the hunt for the Premier League title.

As with every mistake, Twitter erupted with laughter. Nobody is safe from the Twittersphere, not even Van Dijk or Alisson.