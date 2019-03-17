Zinedine Zidane Outlines His Plans for Real Madrid's Squad After Win Over Celta in Bernabeu Return

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Zinedine Zidane enjoyed a winning return on Saturday as Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga, and the Frenchman insisted after the game that he will count on all of his players in the weeks until the end of the season.

The newly re-appointed head coach made a number of bold selections in his first game back in the home dugout at the Bernabeu, restoring players such as Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio and Marcelo - who had all previously been out of favour under Santiago Solari.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Isco and Bale both rewarded Zidane's faith with a goal apiece, whilst Keylor Navas was also drafted in ahead of Thibaut Courtois

After the game, as quoted by Madrid's official website, Zidane said: "Nobody is going to take away what they have done here.

"I have a squad of 25 players and I will use everyone. Courtois and [Sergio] Reguilon have done well so far. Keylor is very good and so are Marcelo, Isco and Bale. They looked good to me, Isco got a goal. I will count on them all because they have shown positive things.

"The complicated aspect for a coach is that I will need everyone and sometimes there are players who are left out.

"Today Keylor played and Courtois is going to play too. I also have Luca [Zidane]. I have three very good goalkeepers and we'll see. Real Madrid needs two or three great goalkeepers and the coach will always have to make difficult decisions.

"I'll count on them until the end of the season and then we'll see. Real Madrid needs at least two great goalkeepers because the season is long.

"There will be changes, but I will not be looking at these games if everyone does well in a game to see if they stay or leave."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

On a more personal note, Zidane admitted that it was a positive return to the dugout for him and insisted that he feels at home with Los Blancos.

"I felt great," Zidane added. "Nothing much has changed but I always feel at home here. I've been involved in almost every area of the club and I feel fantastic. There's a great atmosphere and all I'm thinking about is finishing the season on a high.

"It wasn't perfect today but there were lots of positives."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message