Alexis Sanchez to Be Offered Escape Route From Manchester United as Juventus Eye Summer Move

Juventus could be ready to end Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United nightmare by bringing the forward to Turin in a summer deal.

The Chilean has struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford since arriving last January and could be made surplus to requirements in an expected summer overhaul.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The reigning Italian champions are looking to reinforce their side around Cristiano Ronaldo, and see Sanchez as a player capable of rejuvenation with a change of scenery.

Sanchez did not establish himself as a starter under Jose Mourinho and has continued to struggle under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the collective change in fortunes for the Red Devils under the Norwegian manager.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

In the event that Solskjaer is handed the full time United job, he is unlikely to find a place for Sanchez, but according to Calciomercato, Juventus could be a viable alternative for the winger.

United were hoping to get rid of their top earner in January with PSG and various Spanish clubs interested, but Sanchez's astronomical wages proved an impossible stumbling block.

Alexis Sanchez by a mile https://t.co/lMtnVaz9K6 — MM (@mmahamed99) March 17, 2019

The same issue faces this potential transfer, with Juventus unwilling to match the attacker's current £20m annual earnings.

In the event of a permanent transfer proving financially arduous, it is possible that a subsidised loan deal could be negotiated, with United paying a portion of Sanchez's wages.

Just a friendly reminder that Danny Welbeck has double the goals that Alexis Sanchez does this season and he's been out for the season since October. That is all. #AFC # — South London Gooner (@SE19Gooner) March 17, 2019

United's number seven is currently sidelined until mid-April with a knee injury, but his loss hasn't been greeted with much sorrow as he has only managed one goal in 17 appearances this season.

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford to much fanfare after United beat out rivals Manchester City to sign the former Arsenal star in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head the other way, but the excitement quickly turned to dismay as the Chilean struggled for form.

2016/17 Alexis Sanchez was a monster pic.twitter.com/kF1D3uso4K — H (@RunReissRun) March 18, 2019

Juventus will be confident that they can get the most out of Sanchez, having made a habit of rejuvenating lost talents with successful moves for players such as Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio.

United's promising second half of the season under interim manager Solskjaer has threatened to be derailed, after losing to Arsenal in the Premier League before getting knocked out of the FA Cup against Wolves on Saturday.