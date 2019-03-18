Andrew Robertson Ruled Out of Scotland's Euro 2020 Qualifier vs Kazakhstan With 'Dental Issue'

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has been ruled out of Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualification match against Kazakhstan on Thursday, after being advised to undergo dental treatment.

The full-back has been pivotal to Liverpool's impressive Premier League title challenge this season, and has been a regular fixture on the left flank throughout the campaign. The former Hull City man has been capped on 28 occasions for his country, and scored in Scotland's 3-1 friendly loss to England back in 2014.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

According to BBC Sport, Robertson met up with the Scotland squad following the Reds' 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, but didn't travel with the team for Thursday's match. It is suggested, however, that he could well feature in next Monday's home clash against group minnows San Marino.

The 25-year-old isn't the only Scotland player to miss out, as Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew have all been ruled out of the squad for both matches. Despite their lengthy list of absentees, Alex McLeish's side will be expected to comfortably dispatch their lowly opposition, ahead of more challenging encounters against Belgium and Russia.


Scotland haven't qualified some a major competition since 21 years, with their last appearance being at the 1998 World Cup. Even if they fail to make it through their Euro 2020 group, they're guaranteed a playoff following their impressive showing in last year's UEFA Nations League.

Euro 2020 will be played in 12 cities across Europe, including a set of group stage matches at Hampden Park. The allure of potentially facing the Auld Enemy in Glasgow will be irresistible for Scotland fans, and they'll be desperate to see their side defy the odds and finally end their wait to appear at a summer tournament once again.

