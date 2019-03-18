Borussia Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho 'Inspired' by Marcus Rashford Amid Growing Links With Man Utd

March 18, 2019

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has revealed that he is inspired by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe, amid growing speculation linking him with a move away from Signal Iduna Park.

The England international has enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the Bundesliga this year, with the 18-year-old having already scored eight times and assisting a further 12 in the league.

After grabbing the headlines with some stellar performances, Sancho has seen his name linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United in particular amongst the leading contenders to sign him.

Despite a string of personal accolades and successes this season, the winger insisted that he keeps his feet on the ground, and name-checked United's Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Mbappe as role models.


Speaking to Dortmund's official YouTube channel, Sancho said: "Luckily enough I’ve got great people around me to keep me grounded and humble.

“I’m grateful that I’ve got them around me telling me I’m not doing enough – there’s the likes of Mbappe doing crazy things at PSG.

“They are the kind of people I need to compete with as he’s so young and so am I."

He added: “That always pushes me when I see Mbappe and Marcus Rashford doing well because I know they are probably looking at me and seeing what I’m doing and it’s probably pushing them.

“It’s good to see other young players doing well.”

Whilst a potential move to United has been touted, Dortmund moved to play down speculation of a move away from Germany for Sancho, with the club's technical director Michael Zorc insisting that it could take a world record fee to prise the Englishman away.


Zorc said: "Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him.


“I am far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the biggest clubs in the world at the moment.”

