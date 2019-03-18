James Ward-Prowse Handed England Call-Up After Jordan Henderson Withdraws With Ankle Injury

England have called up Southampton's James Ward-Prowse for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches after Liverpool's Jordan Henderson withdrew from the squad with an ankle injury.

Ward-Prowse has been in exceptional form for the Saints of late, excelling under new manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. In particular, his stunning set-pieces have caught the eye, including his stadium-silencing free-kick goal away to Manchester United earlier in the month.

The 24-year-old has just one Three Lions cap to date, which he picked up back 2017 during a brief cameo in a friendly against Germany.

All set for the start of March camp at @StGeorgesPark – and we've got a squad update for you:https://t.co/AD3F7YHwOd — England (@England) March 18, 2019

England announced the Saints stars' inclusion on their official Twitter page, confirming the straight swap for Henderson, who missed Liverpool's win over Fulham with an ankle injury.

Gareth Southgate spoke highly of Ward-Prowse when he initially missed out on a call-up, and said: "We love Prowsey - this recent spell is his best since we capped him.

"He's a world-class set-piece taker, but he's only recently got back in the team at Southampton."

Henderson had been expected to play some part in England's matches, with manager Jurgen Klopp indicating that the injury picked up against Bayern Munich was not serious.

The Three Lions will take on the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening, before turning their attentions to next week's away clash against Montenegro.

After a dazzling World Cup 2018 campaign, England fans will be eager to see their side continue to improve under Southgate, and topping their qualification group will be deemed an absolute must if they're to be considered among the world's elite teams once again.