Man Utd Have 'No Plans' to Sign Gareth Bale if Real Madrid Sell This Summer

Manchester United have 'no plans' to make a move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale in the summer, even if the Welshman is made available by the club.

The 29-year-old has found himself under intense scrutiny this season, following accusations from teammates and fans alike that the Welshman had failed to adjust to the Spanish lifestyle and for his below-par performances.



With Zinedine Zidane returning as manager of the club, it was suggested by his agent Jonathan Barnett that Bale would adopt a 'wait-and-see' approach before making a decision on his long-term future.





Despite being under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2021/2022 season, the forward is understood to be one of the main contenders to be sold this summer ahead of a major revamp of the Madrid squad.

Now, according to ESPN, despite his potential availability, United will not be registering their interest with Real over signing Bale, with the cost of any potential transfer and the Welshman's age thought to be prohibitive factors.

The report adds the Red Devils are more focused on looking at younger and emerging talent, with room for growth and improvement, and don't consider Bale to be a feasible option anymore.

The former Tottenham star was at the centre of major United interest during David Moyes' reign as manager, whilst approaches were also made during the tenures of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.



Despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly opening the door for Bale to being the main man at Madrid, the Wales international has struck just eight times in La Liga in a vastly disappointing campaign.