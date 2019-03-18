Nemanja Matic Piles Pressure on Chelsea & Arsenal as Battle for Top Four Finish Heats Up

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has heaped pressure on the Red Devils' top four challengers Chelsea and Arsenal, claiming that all the sides in the running will have to be at their best to earn Champions League qualification.

The race for the top four took another twist on Sunday, as Chelsea's loss to Everton saw them spurn a glorious chance to propel themselves above United into fifth place. However, as things stand, just four points separate Tottenham Hotspur in third from Chelsea in sixth, as the season heads into its final weeks.

Discussing the eagerly anticipated run-in, via Sky Sports, Matic said: "We have to give our best now to reach the top four We cannot let it go like this (the FA Cup loss to Wolves), we will analyse everything as there is still a lot to play for. We have eight games to play in the Premier League and we are fighting for the top four.

"We have the Champions League as well. We will see what we are able to do and how much quality we have. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will also give their best to be in the top four. Everybody knows that."

To add further intrigue to the battle, all four of the contenders are capable of assuring Champions League qualification by winning a European competition this season: United and Spurs are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while the Blues and the Gunners could secure their qualification by being crowned Europa League champions.





In other news, United forward Anthony Martial has withdrawn from France's squad ahead of their opening Euro 2020 qualification matches, after injuring his knees in Saturday's loss to Wolves. The 2018 World Cup winners face Moldova away on Friday, before hosting Iceland next Monday.