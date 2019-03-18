Newcastle Ready to Offer Rafa Benitez Contract Extension as Rumours Swirl Over Long-Term Future

Newcastle's hierarchy have intimated to manager Rafa Benitez that they are willing to offer him a contract extension amid growing speculation that a list of potential replacements are being drawn up to replace him.

The Magpies boss has overseen a fine campaign on Tyneside, with the club seven points clear of the relegation zone with just seven games to go.



Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Despite this, numerous managers across European football have been linked with the hotseat at St James' Park in recent weeks, but according to Chronicle Live, the Magpies would like to clear up the speculation by getting an answer from Benitez as soon as possible.

The report adds that a long-term offer is on the table for the Spaniard to sign, with the potential deal making him one of the top six earners in the Premier League at the moment - although financial elements are not thought to be a priority for Benitez.

The contract will also include numerous incentives based on Newcastle's progression in the league, with the Magpies hierarchy understood to be fully aware of the backlash they may face from the fans if they fail to secure Benitez's future at the club.

Rafa Benitez on his NUFC future (and a message to Mike Ashley): ‘We have to be sure we have a project, ambition and want to be a top side in the Premier League - we can do it.’ — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 26, 2019

Whilst improvements to the club's academy have been sanctioned, there has no been agreement over potential transfer funds in the summer, although it has been indicated that signings similar to club record purchase Miguel Almiron are possible.

Following a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, Benitez's side currently find themselves in 13th in the Premier League, and face Arsenal at St James' Park on 1 April when clubs return from the international break.