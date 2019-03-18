Niko Kovac Responds With Irritation to Question on His Future After Bayern Smash Mainz

March 18, 2019

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac was delighted by the way his team bounced back to beat Mainz 6-0 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, after a difficult week for the club.

The Bavarians were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday by Liverpool after a disappointing 3-1 home defeat, and the Croatian was criticised by star striker Robert Lewandowski for being too defensive in the tie.

But Bayern moved back to the top of the Bundesliga, thanks in part to a superb James Rodriguez hat-trick in their latest league outing. It's a result which should relive some of the mounting pressure on Kovac.

“A compliment to the lads. We’re pleased we’re at the top again. We saw a lot of zest today, a whole lot of verve, very many good moves,” Kovac told the club’s official website

“Taken altogether it was a deserved win and the right margin of victory. Now we can work calmly and with focus in the two-week international break.”

The 47-year-old added: "That was very important today. We played a great game and deserved to win. It's not always Liverpool, today it was Mainz. Compliments to my players".

Rodriguez's hat-trick was the highlight of a game which also saw Lewandowski score his 30th of the season, before Kingsley Koman and Alphonso Davies complete the scoring for the hosts. That was 18-year-old Davies' first goal for the club.

Kovac was then visibly irritated by a question regarding his future in the post-match press conference, with Sky Sport.De stating the reporter has claimed his critics suggest that the former Croatia boss isn't the right man to lead the German champions back to European glory.

He replied: "Strong question, nothing at all, you'll probably be right."


Having won the league by 22 points last season, Kovac has faced immense scrutiny this season as his side have only recently overtaken Borussia Dortmund on goal difference after a difficult season at the Allianz Arena.

