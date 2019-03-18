Richarlison Opens Up on Early Stages of His Career and Admits He Considered Quitting Football

Everton forward Richarlison scored the first goal in the Toffees' 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the weekend, which sees him keep his place as the club's joint-top goalscorer this season. However, it could all have been very different for the Brazilian as he has admitted he nearly quit football at the age of 16.

Since making the move from Watford to Merseyside last summer in a deal worth up to £50m, the front man has been in impressive goal scoring form - his opener on Sunday taking him to 13 for the season.

Surprising though it may seem, Richarlison has revealed how close he came to abandoning his dream of becoming a professional footballer aged just 16 due to several rejections and requirements to provide for his family.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, he confessed: "I almost did quit football, I was aged 16 and I was needed at home to pull my weight. I had to bring in food.

"I sold ice-creams and cleaned cars at the car wash. My grandfather also had a piece of land and I'd help him plant coffee and peanuts."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

At 16 years of age, he spent all his savings on a one-way ticket to Belo-Horizonte to attend a trial with America Mineiro, 400 miles away. If unsuccessful, he would have been left with no money and no way home.

Fortunately, the trial was a success and he has not looked back since. His form for both Watford and Everton since making the move to the Premier League earned him his first senior international call-up for Brazil, where he scored a brace in his second game versus El Salvador.

The 21-year-old's patience and perseverance has got him this far and he will need more of the same in reserve, as Everton currently find themselves languishing in mid-table despite Sunday's victory.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Richarlison won't allow his focus to drop however, as he insisted he now "wants to end the season well with Everton", as the Toffees maintain hopes of a 7th place finish.