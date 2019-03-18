Tottenham Announce Season Ticket Price Freeze for First Full Campaign in New £1bn Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed a season ticket price freeze for the 2019/20 campaign, which will be the club's first full season in its state-of-the-art new stadium.

With Spurs resisting temptation to increase prices despite increased costs, it means that loyal fans renewing their season tickets won't have to pay a higher price.

The Club can announce that we shall be freezing the prices of all Season Tickets for the 2019/20 season. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2019

A Spurs statement on Monday afternoon read, "The club can announce that we shall be freezing the prices of all Season Tickets for the 2019/20 season.

"We should like to thank our Season Ticket Holders for bearing with us and supporting the team at Wembley Stadium during what has been a challenging time. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by this unique set of circumstances."

Having left behind the old White Hart Lane in May 2017, moving into their new home next door has been a long time coming for Spurs after completion has been pushed back and back.

We can confirm that the first @premierleague match in our new stadium will be against Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3 April.#SpursNewStadium ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 17, 2019

The team was initially supposed to start playing at the new White Hart Lane, still yet to be formally named, last September. Now, the first game at the new venue will finally be held early next month when Crystal Palace are the visitors in a Premier League fixture.

Six days later, Manchester City will also visit in the Champions League quarter final first leg.

It is has been reported that the project has cost in the region of £1 billion, but chairman Daniel Levy has assured fans that the transfer budget will not be adversely affected.

In a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, Levy has confirmed that the rising cost of the stadium will not change how much the club has to spend on transfers, a budget that will also be boosted if players are sold.