Transfer Rumours: Foden's Man City Future, Ndombele to Juve, Herrera to Atletico & More

The transfer window may open and close twice a year, but the rumours that fuel it never sleep. They merely rumble on until they either conclude in completed moves or burn down in the flames of contract renewals or public statements of denial. And even then, there's always next week, or next month, or next year.

But which deals are we focussing on today? Well, these ones:

Premier League Sides Circling Phil Foden



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manchester City are inundated with loan offers for young Phil Foden, mostly from high-ranking Premier League outfits, but are desperate to remain resolute in the face of these propositions.

And, according to reports in the Mirror, Foden is not against this stance, remaining happy with the idea that he will learn more from Pep Guardiola's training regime alongside world class talent than sessions hosted by lesser mortals, with lesser mortals, despite lesser gametime.

With manager, club and player seemingly alligned, it seems unlikely the 18-year-old will be anywhere else but Manchester next season, especially with the apparent carrot that David Silva will turn 34 in the 2019/20 campaign.

Juve Ready to Make First Move on Man Utd & Spurs Target



JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Juventus are looking to make the first move in the race for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, after the player recently alluded to a future outside the French city.

As quoted by Omnisport, asked about the ample rumours surrounding him, Ndombele explained: "I had a little slump for a while. I hear what people say but I'm still focused on my end of the season with Lyon." Which begs the question, what about after that?

Which, according to Calciomercato, is where Juve come in. The Serie A champions, alongside Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, have been long admirers of the 22-year-old and are looking to make a bid for the Frenchman this summer. However, with current evaluation figures reaching the heights of €80m, don't rule out the Premier League contingent just yet.

Everton Request €40m for Bayern Munich Target



OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Everton sporting director Marcel Brands has requested no less than €40m from Bayern Munich for the services of loanee winger Henry Onyekuru.

The Nigerian international, who is yet to play for the Toffees after signing for £7.2m in the summer of 2017 thanks to UK work permit issues, has impressed in loan spells at Anderlecht and, now, Galatasaray.

And it is his form for the Turkish champions, according to local publication Fanatik, that has attracted the attention of the German champions, with several scouting missions leading to a phone call from sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic regarding the player's availability, which is when this €40m evaluation was produced.

Atletico Madrid Set to Win Race for Porto Midfielder

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid look set to win the race to sign Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free this summer, despite considerable interest from Inter.

According to AS, the Mexican international will sign a five-year deal with Diego Simeone's side, with the Nerazzurri fully aware of such developments. Indeed, so keen is he to join Los Rojiblancos, he has recently turned down a call up for his national team in order to complete his application for a Portuguese passport, preventing him from blocking a coveted non-European spot in Atletico's roster. Committed.



West Ham Loanee's Fiorentina Future Resting on Manager's Fate

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

West Ham loanee Edimilson Fernandes' future in Fiorentina rests on the fate of manager Stefano Pioli. La Viola have an option to take up Fernandes, who joined the Hammers from FC Sion back in 2016, for €9m this summer after the central midfielder impressed in his 27 appearances this season.

But, according to Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, the triggering of this option is dependant on whether Piolo remains in charge of the team, with the incumbent tactician enamoured with the player, but the club uncertain as to whether he is the tactician to take them forward. This would leave Fernandes with the task of sufficiently impressing any new manager before the end of the campaign.