Unai Emery Watches Getafe Defender in Action as Arsenal Boss Ponders Summer Swoop

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was spotted in Spain on Sunday as he cast his eye over Getafe defender Djené Dakonam, ahead of potential move for the player in the summer.

The Gunners are believed to be eager to bolster their backline in the upcoming transfer window, as they look to continue their development under Emery next season. The club are unlikely to splash the cash in the manner of Liverpool or Manchester City, and will be looking to snap up some bargain signings capable of stepping straight into the first team.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to AS, the Arsenal boss was in the stands to see the Togo international keep a clean sheet against Valencia at the Mestalla in a goalless draw. Emery used to manage Los Murciélagos earlier in his career, so was presumably at the ground to visit former colleagues and friends, as well keeping an eye on Dakonam.





The report notes that the Gunners enquired over the former Sint-Truidinese man's availability last summer, and were told they'd need to meet his release clause of €35m to land the 27-year-old. As the player's contract doesn't expire until 2021, it is unlikely that Getafe will budge over their asking price if Arsenal come knocking again in the summer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Dakonam, who has 39 caps for the Togo national team, has been a regular starter for Madrid-based side this season. However, his poor disciplinary record has consistently overshadowed his solid defensive record, as he has managed to pick up an eye-watering ten yellow cards and two reds across all competitions.