BBC Agree New Four-Year Deal for FA Cup Television Rights as Semi-Finals Approach

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

The BBC and the FA have announced a new four-year deal for the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup, extending their current contract until 2025. 

This new agreement will kick in at the start of the 2021/22 season, and will provide the BBC with 18 televised games a season.

Upon the announcement of the deal, as quoted BBC Sport, the FA's chief commercial and football development officer, Mark Bullingham, declared: "The popularity of the competition goes from strength to strength and continues to draw some of the largest audiences in sport.

"The Emirates FA Cup is the best and most historic domestic cup competition in the world - and we are delighted to have agreed a new long-term commitment to keep it on the BBC until 2025."

He also revealed that the fifth round clash between Manchester United and Chelsea was watched by 8.1m people, the highest audience for a domestic clash this season.

And, Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, was equally excited, admitting: "We are delighted to have secured these FA Cup rights until the 2024-25 season, ensuring the millions that tune into free-to-air TV can continue to enjoy the most famous domestic cup competition in the world.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"This new deal now brings even more games to audiences across the country as the BBC provides top-class sport on all of our platforms. Our FA Cup coverage delivers some of the year's biggest viewing figures, engages a key younger audience and provides memorable sporting moments that unite a nation."

This year's competition has whittled its competitors down to four remaining teams, with Manchester City vs Brighton and Watford vs Wolves confirmed as the two semi finals.

