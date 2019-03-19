Juventus' Sporting Director to Meet With Super Agent Mino Raiola in Bid to Secure De Ligt Signing

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to meet with Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola on Sunday in an effort to secure the signing of the highly rated 19-year-old.

The Netherlands are taking on Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Amsterdam, a match which Paratici will attend, before then meeting with Raiola, in a bid to tie the centre half's future to the Turin club.

These reports come from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Mundo Deportivo), as the race to secure the highly sought-after Dutchman heats up with a whole host of European giants vying for the Ajax star's signature.

Rumours of Juventus' interest were ramped up on Saturday after their manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke highly of the central defender after his side's 2-0 loss to Genoa.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"Everyone talks about him as one of the best defenders in the world, it will surely be curious to see him live," he said.

Having found himself in the Ajax first team fold since the start of the 2016/17 season, De Ligt's prominence at the top level has been rising continuously after setting the Eredivisie alight with some outstanding performances rarely seen by a player of his age.


Such has been the Dutchman's meteoric rise that he received his first call up to the national team in March last year, going on to turn out 13 times for Ronald Koeman's side.

With Juventus now looking to take the lead in the race for De Ligt's future, it may well not be the end of the story, as the saga has repeatedly taken twists and turns already this term. Manchester City and Barcelona are just two of the outfits who have already registered an interest in the youngster, with the Bianconeri not likely to be the last.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message