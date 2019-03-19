Juventus' Sporting Director to Meet With Super Agent Mino Raiola in Bid to Secure De Ligt Signing

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to meet with Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola on Sunday in an effort to secure the signing of the highly rated 19-year-old.

The Netherlands are taking on Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Amsterdam, a match which Paratici will attend, before then meeting with Raiola, in a bid to tie the centre half's future to the Turin club.

🚨🚨 Matthijs de Ligt

⚠️ El director deportivo de la Juventus, Fabio Paratici, estará en Amsterdam este domingo en el Holanda-Alemania para verlo en directo y hablar con su agente https://t.co/bg7dWOVNy9 — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) March 18, 2019

These reports come from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Mundo Deportivo), as the race to secure the highly sought-after Dutchman heats up with a whole host of European giants vying for the Ajax star's signature.

Rumours of Juventus' interest were ramped up on Saturday after their manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke highly of the central defender after his side's 2-0 loss to Genoa.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"Everyone talks about him as one of the best defenders in the world, it will surely be curious to see him live," he said.

Having found himself in the Ajax first team fold since the start of the 2016/17 season, De Ligt's prominence at the top level has been rising continuously after setting the Eredivisie alight with some outstanding performances rarely seen by a player of his age.





Such has been the Dutchman's meteoric rise that he received his first call up to the national team in March last year, going on to turn out 13 times for Ronald Koeman's side.

With Juventus now looking to take the lead in the race for De Ligt's future, it may well not be the end of the story, as the saga has repeatedly taken twists and turns already this term. Manchester City and Barcelona are just two of the outfits who have already registered an interest in the youngster, with the Bianconeri not likely to be the last.