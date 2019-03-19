Napoli's David Ospina Discharged From Hospital After Collapsing Against Udinese

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Napoli's on loan goalkeeper David Ospina has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during his side's Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday.

The Colombian sustained a nasty blow to the head in a collision with Ignacio Pussetto early on during the Partenopei's 4-2 victory at the Stadio San Paolo. However, after receiving treatment for the injury and carrying on, Ospina collapsed to the ground shortly before half time and was subsequently rushed to hospital.

As reported by the BBC, the Arsenal loanee is now back home with his family after being released from the hospital, as confirmed by the player's wife Jesy Sterling.


"David is much better," she said via Instagram.

Napoli took the lead in their Serie A clash, going two goals up thanks to strikes from Amin Younes and Jose Callejon, however, after Udinese pulled two goals back before half time, Ospina was unable to continue and replaced by Alex Meret.

Carlo Ancelotti's side restored their two goal lead in the second half after a goal apiece from forward duo Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens kept Gli Azzurri in the driving seat for a second place finish in the league

Despite recovering from the knock, Napoli confirmed on Monday afternoon, via the club's official website, that the 30-year-old would not be joining up with Colombia during the international break.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The statement read: "David Ospina was discharged this afternoon from the Pineta Grande Clinic where he had been hospitalised last night for a series of investigations and specialist visits. All tests are negative. The player has been advised to have a few days off and will not respond to the call-up of his national team."

