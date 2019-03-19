Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Rips Into' Man Utd Squad for Reverting to Mourinhoball in Wolves Defeat

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has accused his Manchester United side of reverting back to 'Mourinhoball' in their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Wolves on Saturday night. 

The Norwegian was reasonably scathing in his analysis of the performance in his post-match press conference, but The Sun report that his reaction in private was more explosive – aping Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous 'hairdryer treatment'. 

Rather than the slick counter-attacking style his side have won games with in recent weeks, United played a ponderous game, allowing Wolves to dominate the game's best chances and advance to a Wembley semi-final against Watford at the start of April. 

It was that slow style which irritated Solskjaer more than the result, calling out the players for falling back into bad habits impressed upon them by Mourinho in his two and a half years at Old Trafford. 

United now have one remaining chance of silverware this season, with a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona approaching as they try to balance European competition with the top four berth that could earn Solskjaer a long-term stay at the club. 

"This was the poorest we've played," he admitted to BBC Sport after the match. "We started too slowly and played into their hands. Our possession wasn't bright enough and quick enough, so it's disappointing."

He added: "We had decent dominance with the ball in the first half but that doesn't help if you give the ball away and they can counter. This was a big step backwards, mainly because of the quality of the possession and the passing. We've had a great run and now we've had two defeats. Against Arsenal we just couldn't score, and this was poor."

