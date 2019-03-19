Real Madrid Looking to Sign Eden Hazard 'in Addition to' to Neymar as Part of Summer Makeover

Real Madrid will reportedly attempt to sign both Eden Hazard and Neymar this summer as the soon-to-be deposed European champions eye a much needed squad overhaul at the end of what has been a disastrous 2018/19 season.





Real have been linked with both players for a long time, with speculation emerging last week that would look to start the bidding for Hazard at around (£70m) €81m.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Writing for the Daily Record, journalist Duncan Castles claims Real have now made their first offer to Chelsea for Hazard and that signing the Belgian would be 'additional, rather than as an alternative' to the ongoing efforts to prise Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain.

It has often been rumoured that Chelsea would insist on receiving £100m (€117m) for Hazard and Castles reiterates that, asserting that the Stamford Bridge club believes it to be possible.

Returning coach Zinedine Zidane is said to approve the pursuit of both players.

It is also said that Neymar, a player Real have tried and failed to sign multiple times in the past - starting when he was just 14, is happy about the situation, although the 27-year-old would have reservations about being the only superstar signing and facing huge expectation alone.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

That is why going after Hazard as well is seemingly so important for Los Blancos.

The quoted potential fee for Neymar stands at a world record €350m, meaning Real could end up spending not far short of €470m on just two players if they were to be successful.

Given that the club has already confirmed the €50m signing of Brazilian defender Eder Militao and is expected to pursue players in at least a couple of other positions, spending in Madrid this summer could easily become truly astronomical.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

It points further to possible sales to raise cash and exits for the likes of Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Marcelo, and possibly even Sergio Ramos, and now Raphael Varane as well.

One hurdle to Real's apparent plans is that ESPN claims to have been informed by sources that neither Neymar nor Kylian Mbappe will try and force a move away from PSG this summer.