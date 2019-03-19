Thibaut Courtois Refuses Real Madrid's Offer of Switch to Man Utd as David de Gea Pursuit Continues

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly turned down a potential move to Manchester United as the club push for a swap deal involving David de Gea.

Madrid, who bought Courtois for €35m from Chelsea last summer, have long been admirers of De Gea, and are said to have reached out to the player over a potential switch to Manchester following talks between the two parties, in order to push through a move for the Spanish keeper.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

However, according to the Sun, the Belgian has rejected such a move, and, though he is keen to remain with Los Blancos after residing between the Santiago Bernabeu sticks for less than a season, would opt for Paris Saint-Germain over the Red Devils this summer.

Courtois has made 32 appearances across competitions for the European champions this season, missing just three La Liga games - one through injury and two at the start of the season following his August move - collecting 10 clean sheets and conceding 42 goals. 

However, he was dropped to the bench by returning manager Zinedine Zidane for his opening game in charge, and, despite the Frenchman insisting this was simply in order to offer Keylor Navas a chance, it has lead to increased rumours surrounding his immediate future.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This has not been helped by the lukewarm reception the 26-year-old has received in the Spanish capital so far, especially following his troubles in the 4-1 home loss to Ajax that sent Real tumbling out of the Champions League. 

Indeed, it has got to the point that the player's father, Thierry Courtois, has felt the need to come out in defence of his son, declaring: "I feel that everyone is targeting Thibaut. The Spanish press, and also the Flemish. As a father, I can not ignore that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message