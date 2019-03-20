Arturo Vidal in Doubt for Chile vs Mexio After Visa Issues Delay Barcelona Ace's Entry to USA

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could miss Chile's friendly match against Mexico on Friday, after being denied entry to the United States due to visa issues.

Chile are set to take on El Tri in San Diego at the end of the week, before travelling to Texas to face the USA next Tuesday. Reinaldo Rueda's side failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but will be looking to bounce back with a couple of good results, ahead of their Copa América campaign in the summer.

PABLO VERA/GettyImages

According to Chilean outlet 24 Horas, via Sport, Vidal recently altered his passport, which saw his visa blocked when attempting to enter the United States. While this issue is not deemed to be too problematic, it isn't likely to be resolved until Thursday - which gives him no time to train with his teammates ahead of Friday's match.

Given Vidal's invaluable experience - he has over 100 caps for his country - he'll be a massive loss for La Roja, and Rueda might just be tempted to throw the veteran midfielder into the fray on Friday despite a possible lack of training. Alongside the 31-year-old, other stars in the squad include Bayer Leverkusen's Charles Aránguiz and defensive stalwart Gary Medel, who plays for Beşiktaş.

On the domestic front, Vidal has been in fine form for Barcelona this season, and has played an important role in their dominance of La Liga this season. Arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer, the robust tackler has been a ferocious presence in the Catalan giants' midfield, and gives them some much needed grit to complement their trademark flair.

In other news, Barcelona are believed to have missed out on Atlético Madrid ace Saul Ñiguez, as Manchester City are now the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old. The player's representatives have publicly stated that their client intends to leave in the summer, and could cost the Citizens around €80m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message