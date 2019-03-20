Denis Suarez Responds to Rumours Over Arsenal Future as Gunners Abandon Summer Plans

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Denis Suárez has played down any suggestions that Arsenal have already decided not to take up the option to sign him permanently from Barcelona at the end of the season.


The 25-year-old arrived on a short-term loan from Catalonia during the January transfer window which included an option to buy him this summer.


But reports earlier this week claimed that Arsenal had already decided against that idea and wanted Suárez to return to Barcelona after his loan move.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Suárez, however, has appeared to rubbish that speculation in a social media post, which included the caption: "Let them keep talking".

The midfielder picked up just two appearances in La Liga before joining Arsenal in the January transfer window, so it's understandable that Suárez wouldn't want to return to Catalonia next season - especially following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong.


But minutes have also been hard to come by for Suárez in north London, and he's played for just 67 minutes in an Arsenal shirt under his former manager Unai Emery.

The two worked together at Sevilla and were even part of the same Europa League winning side, but their partnership hasn't been able to restart this season.


Although Suárez isn't seen as a long-term option by Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach is still looking for new players to fill that position in his side next season.


His former player in the French capital Christopher Nkunku is one option for Emery, while Ismaïla Sarr is also a target following his performance against Arsenal in the Europa League with Stade Rennais.

