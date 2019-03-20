FIFA Confirm Orange Have Signed as a National Supporter for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France

FIFA have confirmed that telecommunications giants Orange have become a national supporter for the upcoming Women's World Cup in France later this year.

Orange join a further five national supporters for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from 7 June to 7 July across the nine host cities in France.



Alex Grimm/GettyImages

With a strong history of promoting the women's game, including the involvement of French stars Gaetane Thiney and Amandine Henry in their Team Orange initiative, becoming a national supporter ensures the organisation's continued commitment to women's football.

Speaking about the announcement on the official FIFA website, President of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet said: "With under three months to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, we are thrilled to welcome Orange as our sixth and final National Supporter.

"As a key partner of the FFF and the French national teams, teaming up with this French telecommunications group for this upcoming flagship event was a natural step. With this signing, Orange confirms its unwavering support for the beautiful game.”

Brilliant news this morning with millions of pounds of investment coming into women’s football. Barclays become the first title sponsor of the Women’s Super League and Orange come on board to support the World Cup 💸💰 — Rebecca Myers (@rebeccacmyers) March 20, 2019

Fabienne Dulac, Executive Vice-President of Orange France, added: "We are delighted to be supporting this exceptional sporting event alongside FIFA, the LOC and the other National Supporters.

"For us, this competition is a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to women’s football and our dedication to its values of diversity and equal opportunities.”



Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The USA will look to defend their crown as champions after winning the World Cup for the third time in their history when they lifted the trophy back in 2015.