FIFA Confirm Orange Have Signed as a National Supporter for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

FIFA have confirmed that telecommunications giants Orange have become a national supporter for the upcoming Women's World Cup in France later this year.

Orange join a further five national supporters for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from 7 June to 7 July across the nine host cities in France.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

With a strong history of promoting the women's game, including the involvement of French stars Gaetane Thiney and Amandine Henry in their Team Orange initiative, becoming a national supporter ensures the organisation's continued commitment to women's football. 

Speaking about the announcement on the official FIFA website, President of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet said: "With under three months to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, we are thrilled to welcome Orange as our sixth and final National Supporter. 

"As a key partner of the FFF and the French national teams, teaming up with this French telecommunications group for this upcoming flagship event was a natural step. With this signing, Orange confirms its unwavering support for the beautiful game.”

Fabienne Dulac, Executive Vice-President of Orange France, added: "We are delighted to be supporting this exceptional sporting event alongside FIFA, the LOC and the other National Supporters. 

"For us, this competition is a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to women’s football and our dedication to its values of diversity and equal opportunities.”

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The USA will look to defend their crown as champions after winning the World Cup for the third time in their history when they lifted the trophy back in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message