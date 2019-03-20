Mauro Icardi to Resume Inter Training Ahead of Proposed Serie A Return Against Lazio

Inter striker Mauro Icardi will return to first-team training on Thursday and could even be in line to feature in their Serie A match against SS Lazio next week.

The Argentine has been out of action for the Nerazzurri ever since he was stripped of the club's captaincy last month, having last featured during a 1-0 win over Parma on February 9.

But Inter's hierarchy have made some progress with Icardi following their long stand-off, and Sport Mediaset have confirmed on social media that the forward will rejoin his teammates on Thursday with a little over a week to prepare for their next league match.

The same outlet (via Football Italia) claims that Icardi "will" be included in the matchday squad which will host Lazio at the end of the month.

Inter have won 50% of their games across all competitions since Icardi's self-imposed hiatus, which included a stunning win in the Derby della Madonnina courtesy of a second-half penalty from his compatriot, Lautaro Martínez.

But taking Icardi's goals out of Inter's side has had profound effects in their European campaign this season, as Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović scored the only goal of their two-legged match against the Nerazzurri to ensure S.S.C. Napoli are the only Italian side left in the Europa League.

During Icardi's absence, countless amounts of transfer rumours have propped up surrounding his future at San Siro, linking him with moves to the Premier League and La Liga.

But although his long-term future is still very much undecided, the impact that Icardi could have from now until the end of the season could be irreplaceable in Inter's hopes of reaching Europe once again next season.