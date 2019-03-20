PSG Considering Legal Action Against Patrice Evra Following Explicit Rant Towards the Club

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering suing Patrice Evra after the Frenchman unleashed an explicit rant towards the club following their elimination from the Champions League.

On Monday, Evra was captured in a video on social media in which the former Manchester United man used homophobic and explicit French language to describe PSG, such as "p*****s" and "f*****s", after their 3-1 defeat at the hands of United. He then went on to threaten violence against former PSG defender Jerome Rothen, who criticised Evra's celebrations after the game.

News of PSG's reaction comes from the Daily Mail, who state that the Ligue 1 giants are taking legal advice following the outburst, and could even sue Evra for his comments.

The club also released a statement which read: "Paris Saint-Germain firmly condemns the homophobic slurs uttered by Patrice Evra against the club, its representatives and its former player.

"The words have shocked the heart of this club, which is attached to values of respect and being open with one another."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

PSG also contacted United to discuss the issue, but the Red Devils quickly moved to distance themselves from the issue as Evra is not an employee of the club.

Evra himself posted a separate video on Twitter in which he claimed the incident was simply a misunderstanding. He said: "I am here to clarify a massive misunderstanding, we have to shut it down very quickly. I made a video as a joke, with a friend, and the French media took it because I used the word 'pédé.

I love this game, and more importantly , I love EVERYONE. A quick message here to clear up any confusion! ❤️ #ILTG #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/92RuMIT9ao — Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 19, 2019

"They translated it as I am against the gay people, and I am not homophobic because you know who I am, I am Mr 'I Love This Game'. I love everyone. So if I offended someone, or hurt someone, I'm really sorry, you know it was not my intention.

"This is a massive message for the French media, because they always twist my words. Guys, I'm not playing with the national team anymore, so what's wrong with you? Your life is so boring."