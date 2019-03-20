Rafa Benitez Has 'Written Offer' to Keep Him at Newcastle Beyond End of Season

Rafa Benitez has reportedly received a written offer of a new contract from Newcastle United.

Benitez currently has Newcastle sitting in 13th position in the Premier League table, after some strong form has directed them away from the relegation zone. The Magpies have looked like a different squad in recent months and record signing Miguel Almiron has fit into the team seamlessly, providing added attacking threat.

Despite the recent up turn in fortunes and January deal for Almiron, Benitez has yet to sign a contract extension with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror, Benitez is one step closer to extending his stay at St James' Park with a written offer supposedly on the table.

The club wants to move on to planning for another season in the Premier League after the side reached 35 points following a draw with Bournemouth their last time out, and they want the Spaniard to continue at the helm.

Benitez has been reluctant to commit his future to Newcastle because of differing opinions on the club's future with owner Mike Ashley. Ashley wants to resort back to an old transfer policy which encourages purchasing players under the age of 25 and developing them to sell for a profit.

While Benitez doesn't completely disagree with this strategy, he believes there needs to be a mix of veteran purchases in the summer to be successful in the league. Benitez is looking for a cohesive mix of youth and experience to take his team to the next level in the Premier League and this continues to be the main dispute between the manager and owner.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Benitez will point to the massive impact of 29-year-old striker Solomon Rondon, who has ten goals for the club on loan from Championship club West Brom. The club will need to convince Benitez that they can become an established top half side every season, which may require purchasing a player in the £20m range every transfer window.

With negotiations set to continue through the international break, Benitez will continue to push his ideology on the owner and hopefully strike a deal that both sides can be happy with.

Newcastle are set to take on Arsenal on the first day of April as they look to continue their climb up the table.