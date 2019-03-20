Trent Alexander-Arnold Pulls Out of England Squad With Back Injury Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has pulled out of England's squad ahead of their opening Euro 2020 qualification matches, after suffering a reoccurrence of a back injury.

The 20-year-old picked up the injury against Burnley in a Premier League match earlier in the month, but was deemed fit enough to join up with the Three Lions squad.

The right back has seen his 2018/19 season blighted with injury and missed a number of matches earlier in the year with a knee injury.

England confirmed the blow on their official Twitter page, announcing that the starlet wouldn't feature in either of the Three Lions' two matches. Gareth Southgate's side face the Czech Republic at a sold out Wembley Stadium on Friday evening, before a tricky visit Montenegro on Monday.

Given that the squad already boasts Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker in the right full back positions, Southgate is perhaps unlikely to call-up a replacement. However, there has been an outcry on social media for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan Bissaka to be given the nod, after excelling for Roy Hodgson's Eagles so far this season.

In other news, Liverpool ace Sadio Mané has delighted Reds fans by giving the thumbs down to a fan banner suggesting Kalidou Koulibaly should join Manchester United in the summer. In video that's been doing the round on social media, Mané (after an international match) looked less than impressed with the idea of his Senegal teammate joining the Red Devils.

