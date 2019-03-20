When & Where to Watch Arsenal's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

Arsenal have a number of players away on international duty this month.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch them in action...

*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Arsenal's marauding left back has become one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's key players over the last few years and has proved to be a versatile addition to Unai Emery's squad this season since joining on a free transfer.

Kolasinac missed his nation's successful UEFA Nations League campaign through injury, where they earned promotion to League A, but returns to the squad to face Armenia and Greece in the Euro 2020 qualifiers this week.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Bosnia vs Armenia Saturday 23 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Football Red Button Greece vs Bosnia Tuesday 26 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Greece)

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Sokratis will come up against teammate Kolasinac next Tuesday, but not before a trip to Group J minnows Liechtenstein on Saturday.

The 30-year-old with 85 caps wore the armband three times during Greece's Nations League campaign.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Liechtenstein vs Greece Saturday 23 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Football Red Button Greece vs Bosnia Tuesday 26 March @19:45 Sky Sports Football Red Button

Stephan Lichtsteiner and Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Despite not featuring for Unai Emery since the end of February and missing the Nations League fixtures, Lichtsteiner remains an experienced member of the Swiss camp and has been called up to face Georgia and Denmark.

Xhaka has replaced his Gunners teammate as captain of the national team and will likely earn his 76th cap in Tblisi on Saturday.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Georgia vs Switzerland Saturday 23 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Football Switzerland vs Denmark Tuesday 26 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Football Red Button

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Elneny is a key player for his country but has only made 11 Arsenal appearances this season, as he struggles to displace young talent Matteo Guendouzi in Emery's plans.

Egypt have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but the Pharaoh's will be hoping to end their campaign with another win against Niger on Saturday, before a friendly against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Niger vs Egypt Saturday 23 March @ 15:30 N/A Egypt vs Nigeria Tuesday 26 March @ 17:00 N/A

Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Ramsey's future at club level has been the main talking point around the midfielder this season, but his commitment to Arsenal cannot be questioned as he prepares for a lucrative move to Juventus in the summer.

The Welshman is one of Ryan Giggs' most important players and Ramsey will miss Wednesday's friendly with Trinidad and Tobago, but is expected to be fit for Wales' Euro 2020 Group E opener away to Slovakia on Sunday.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago Wednesday 20 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Football Slovakia vs Wales Sunday 24 March @ 14:00 Sky Sports Football

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia)

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan will come up against teammates Kolasinac and Sokratis in Armenia's Euro 2020 qualification group, with the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina taking place during this round of fixtures.

Arsenal's number seven is the national team captain and has an impressive record at international level, with 26 goals and 23 assists in 77 games.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Bosnia vs Armenia Saturday 23 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Football Red Button Armenia vs Finland Tuesday 26 March @ 17:00 Sky Sports Football

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

PHILL MAGAKOE/GettyImages

Like Elneny's Egypt, Nigeria and Iwobi have already qualified for AFCON but the Super Eagles have one game remaining against Seychelles on Friday.

The Arsenal pair could face each other in Nigeria's friendly with Egypt next week.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Nigeria vs Seychelles Friday 22 March @ 15:00 Supersport 9 Nigeria vs Egypt Tuesday 26 March @ 17:00 N/A

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

There was confusion whether Aubameyang would join up with his national team this week as the Arsenal marksman considers retiring from international football, but it has confirmed that he will feature for Gabon this weekend.

Aubameyang has only featured in two of Gabon's previous five matches after being absent for games against South Sudan and Mali. Saturday's match against Burundi could well be his last game for his country.