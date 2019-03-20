When & Where to Watch Liverpool's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

Liverpool have a number of players away on international duty this month.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch them in action.

*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Virgil van Dijk & Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Without doubt the best defender in the Premier League this season, it's fair to suggest that Liverpool wouldn't be in a title race if it weren't for Virgil van Dijk.

As it turns out, Van Dijk is just as crucial for the Netherlands as he is for Liverpool, having taken on the captaincy for the Oranje back in 2018.

His last international appearance saw him score the winning goal against Germany to secure qualification to the Nations League finals and he'll have the chance to repeat that feat next Sunday. He'll also be joined by fellow Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Netherlands vs Belarus 21 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button Netherlands vs Germany 24 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Mix

Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Dejan Lovren has fallen out of favour at Liverpool in 2019, failing to get into the starting XI ahead of Joel Matip amid injury troubles, but that hasn't stopped him from earning a call up to the Croatia squad.

The often maligned centre-back was in the best form of his career during the 2018 World Cup with Russia and played an instrumental role as they fought their way to the final, only to be defeated by France.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Croatia vs Azerbaijan 21 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button Hungary vs Croatia 24 March @ 17:00 Sky Sports Red Button

Alisson, Fabinho & Roberto Firmino (Brazil)