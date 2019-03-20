When & Where to Watch Liverpool's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Liverpool have a number of players away on international duty this month.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch them in action.

*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Virgil van Dijk & Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Without doubt the best defender in the Premier League this season, it's fair to suggest that Liverpool wouldn't be in a title race if it weren't for Virgil van Dijk.

As it turns out, Van Dijk is just as crucial for the Netherlands as he is for Liverpool, having taken on the captaincy for the Oranje back in 2018. 

His last international appearance saw him score the winning goal against Germany to secure qualification to the Nations League finals and he'll have the chance to repeat that feat next Sunday. He'll also be joined by fellow Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream
Netherlands vs Belarus 21 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button
Netherlands vs Germany 24 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Mix

Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Dejan Lovren has fallen out of favour at Liverpool in 2019, failing to get into the starting XI ahead of Joel Matip amid injury troubles, but that hasn't stopped him from earning a call up to the Croatia squad.

The often maligned centre-back was in the best form of his career during the 2018 World Cup with Russia and played an instrumental role as they fought their way to the final, only to be defeated by France.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream
Croatia vs Azerbaijan 21 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button
Hungary vs Croatia 24 March @ 17:00 Sky Sports Red Button

Alisson, Fabinho & Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX

Alisson and Fabinho joined their compatriot Roberto Firmino at Liverpool last season and both have slotted in seamlessly.

After proving to be a safe bet between the sticks, Alisson is currently ahead of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in the rankings, whilst Fabinho has earned regular starts at right-back instead of his preferred defensive midfield role.

Firmino's spot in the starting XI is much less assured as manager Tite has often elected to start Gabriel Jesus up top.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream
Brazil vs Panama 23 March @ 17:00 Bet365
Czech Republic vs Brazil 26 March @ 19:45 Sky Sports

Sadio Mane (Senegal) 

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH32-JPN-SEN

Arguably the most in-form player in Europe right now, Sadio Mane has stepped up to the plate when Liverpool have needed him most.

Whilst the rest of the side struggling for goals, Mane has been electric in front of goal, scoring 11 goals in 2019.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be praying that he gets through the international break with Senegal safely and that he returns in exactly the same sort of form ahead of the final few months of the season.

Game  Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream
Senegal vs Madagascar 23 March @ 14:00 Eurosport
Senegal vs Mali 26 March @ 23:00 N/A

Trent Alexander-Arnold & Jordan Henderson (England)

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH45-ENG-BEL

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently returned from a short injury layoff and appears to firing on all cylinders, performing well since being reinstated at right-back.

With Keiran Trippier and Kyle Walker exhibiting patchy form so far this season, the Liverpool graduate will be hopeful of starts in England's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's win against Fulham at the weekend, but has now been deemed fit to return to action.


Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream
England vs Czech Republic  22 March @ 19:45 ITV1
Montenegro vs England 25 March @ 19:45 ITV1

Elsewhere, Divock Origi and Simon Mignolet both earned call ups to the Belgium squad, whilst Ben Woodburn and loanee Harry Wilson will be in action for Wales. 


Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri were called up for Scotland and Switzerland respectively, but both have been forced to withdraw. Mohamed Salah was not selected by Egypt. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message