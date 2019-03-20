When & Where to Watch Man City's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

Manchester City have a handful of players off with their respective national teams over the next two weeks.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch them in action...

*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Kyle Walker & Raheem Sterling (England)

Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling are the only Manchester City players left in Gareth Southgate's set up this time around after two stars had to drop out of international selection at the eleventh hour.

With 91 international caps between them, Manchester City's English pair are two of the most senior figures within Southgate's current crop and they'll need to be at their best to book their place at Euro 2020 - either through qualifiers or the Nations League.





Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream England vs Czech Republic 22nd March @ 19.45 ITV1 Montenegro vs England 25th March @ 19.45 ITV1



Ilkay Gundogan & Leroy Sane (Germany)

It should be time for a new era of Fußball with the German national team, but Jogi Löw's very public decision to drop three high-profile players from his squad has had completely the opposite effect for supporters.





Now more than ever Manchester City's İlkay Gündoğan and Leroy Sané to fill the shoes of Mats Hummels, Jérôme Boateng and Thomas Müller as leaders within the Germany dressing room.





They're two players at the opposite ends of their international career, but neither player has been able to rack up more than 30 appearances with Die Mannschaft.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Germany vs Serbia 20th March @ 19.45 FuboTV Netherlands vs Germany 24th March @ 19.45 Sky Sports PL / Mix

Ederson, Danilo & Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

It might not be European qualifiers time, but Brazil will be hoping to compose themselves and regroup after an underwhelming performance in the World Cup and ahead of this year's Copa América.





The Seleção are keeping up their impressive record of late by playing their home friendly as far away as possible from Brazil, with their clash against Panama taking place at FC Porto's Estádio do Dragão just a few months on from playing as the hosts in Milton Keynes.





Tite's side then travel to the Sinobo Stadium in the Czech Republic for their second international friendly of the fortnight.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Brazil vs Panama 23rd March @ 17.45 N/A Czech Republic vs Brazil 26th March @ 19.45 N/A

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Just like he has at Manchester City in spurts this season, Bernardo Silva now has some pretty big shoes to fill - arguably the biggest of all time - during Cristiano Ronaldo's absence with the Portuguese national team.

The Seleção das Quinas have been without the Juventus superstar since the World Cup in Russia, but domestically Silva has shown for Pep Guardiola that he has what it takes to bring Portugal success over the next fortnight, as well as in the Nations League on home soil this summer.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Portugal vs Ukraine 22nd March @ 19.45 Sky Sports PL Portugal vs Serbia 25th March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Football

Elsewhere: Arijanet Muric will be on international duty for Kosovo as they take on Denmark and Bulgaria, while Riyad Mahrez's Algeria can mathematically book their place at the top of their group for AFCON qualification with a win over Gambia.





Oleksandr Zinchenko will have a brief reunion with Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva before taking on Luxembourg.





Phil Foden's England Under-21's face Poland and Germany's youth teams over the next two weeks