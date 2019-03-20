When & Where to Watch Man Utd's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

Manchester United have a number of players away on international duty this month.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch them in action...

*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

After 34 goals in his last 37 internationals and six goals in his last four club games, Romelu Lukaku will be Belgium's most dangerous attacking threat in this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus.

That is if he is fit enough to play. Lukaku was forced to miss United's recent FA Cup defeat at the hands of Wolves and has been sent for a scan by Belgian medical staff after missing training.

United fans might really be praying he withdraws and doesn't risk a more serious problem.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs Russia 21st March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Mix; Now TV Cyprus vs Belgium 24th March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Red Button

Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Scott McTominay has been in and out of the Scotland squad since declaring his international allegiance in 2018 and will be looking to start his first competitive fixture at this level.

The United midfielder has impressed when called upon in recent weeks at club level, with that form potentially enough to get him into the XI for games against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Scotland haven't been to a major tournament since 1998, but this is an opportunity to get six qualifying points on the board straight away.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Kazakhstan vs Scotland 21st March @ 15.00 Sky Sports Main Event/Football; Now TV San Marino vs Scotland 24th March @ 17.00 Sky Sports Main Event/Football; Now TV

David de Gea (Spain)

David de Gea will most likely be keeping goal for Spain in their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Malta during this international break.

Whether back-up Kepa Arrizabalaga might get a chance against Malta remains to be seen.

With Juan Mata (41 caps) and Ander Herrera (2 caps) out of the international picture for now, De Gea is United's only representative with La Roja.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Spain vs Norway 23rd March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Football; Now TV Malta vs Spain 26th March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Football; Now TV

Paul Pogba (France)

United talisman Paul Pogba is one of the stars of the France squad looking to add European Championship glory to their existing World Cup triumph, starting with their first pair of Euro 2020 qualifiers in the coming days.

France will be kicking things off against Moldova in Chisinau on 22nd March, before hosting Iceland in Paris three days later.

Anthony Martial had also been named in the squad but has since had to withdraw through injury after a consultation between French medics and United staff.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Moldova vs France 22nd March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Main Event/Football; Now TV France vs Iceland 25th March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Main Event; Now TV

Marcus Rashford (England)

Marcus Rashford is the only United player in the England squad after Jesse Lingard was unavailable through injury, Luke Shaw withdrew and Chris Smalling was snubbed.

The 21-year-old will be looking to earn his 32nd cap when England host Czech Republic, followed by another quick fire game against Montenegro in Podgorica soon after.

He will hoping to translate his current club form onto the international stage after only scoring six times in his England career to date.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream England vs Czech Republic 22nd March @ 19.45 ITV1 Montenegro vs England 25th March @ 19.45 ITV1

Elsewhere, Eric Bailly will be in action for Ivory Coast, and Antonio Valencia is with Ecuador.





Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic were called up by Sweden and Serbia respectively but both have been forced to withdraw. Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo were left out by Argentina.