Arsenal Looking to £18m-Rated PSG Starlet Christopher Nkunku as Denis Suarez Replacement This Summer

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Arsenal are targeting Paris Saint-Germain starlet Christopher Nkunko as a potential replacement for January bust Denis Suarez, who looks set to return to Barcelona this summer. 

Suarez has played just six times for the Gunners since his January loan switch from Barca, amounting to just 95 minutes of action, with rumours that Unai Emery has given up on the midfielder thanks to his lackadaisical efforts in training. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

And, according to reports in the Sun, the Spanish tactician has identified Nkunku as the ideal summer replacement for Suarez, having admired his abilities when coaching him in the French capital. 

Under Emery's guidance, the 21-year-old scored seven goals in 43 appearances from central midfield, and he has four goals and two assists from 24 appearances across competitions this season. 

It is understood that the north London side sent scouts to watch the youngster in action during the 4-0 win over Dijon on 12 March, in which he completed the full 90 minutes for just the seventh time this league campaign. 

The player's contract is set to run out in June 2020, with the Parisians placing a reasonable £18m price tag on his head in light of this situation. And his agent has poured further fuel on this particular fire by revealing that the Frenchman sees his future outside of his country of birth. 

Alongside that of Emery, Nkunku would have another familiar face at the Emirates in the shape of Matteo Guendouzi, having starred alongside the long-haired wonderboy at various youth levels of international football. 

Nkunku had been a part of the club's January transfer plans, but a loan deal could not be agreed. And whether or not the Gunners upgrade this to a permanent transfer in the summer rests on their ability to qualify for the Champions League, with just a £40m bounty on the table should they fail to reach Europe's premier competition.

